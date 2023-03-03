Rajeev Sen pens note for sister Sushmita Sen after she suffers heart attack: ‘To my strongest’

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen revealed on Thursday that she suffered a heart attack a few days back. As soon as she shared the news on social media, her friends, fans, and well-wishers were quick to send their best wishes to the Main Hoon Na star. Her brother Rajeev Sen called her the “strongest” after she opened up about her health condition.

Rajeev took to Instagram and posted an older picture with his elder sister Sushmita. Along with it, he wrote, “To my strongest,” and added a heart emoji. He also showered Sushmita with love as he wrote, “Bhai loves u the most.”

On Thursday, the 47-year-old actor had shared on Instagram that she braved a heart attack with timely treatment. She wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) 😍 I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ 😉😄❤️ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! 🤗❤️🙏.”

Rajeev Sen shared a picture with Sushmita Sen. Rajeev Sen shared a picture with Sushmita Sen.

This is not the only health issue Sushmita has faced recently. In 2014, she had revealed that she has Addison’s disease. “Of all the lows that I have faced, my health has possibly been the one thing that did shake me up. I am suffering from Addison’s disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the adrenal glands do not produce enough hormones. I was diagnosed in 2014 and it has been pretty traumatising ever since.”

She had added, “Having to be steroid dependent has a negative impact on you, but I thank God that at least I was in a position to get the best medical help and do what needs to be done. It made me question whether I would be able to sustain this long enough, how it would impact my kids and the responsibilities that I have. It made me question a lot of things and made me realise how health is wealth. It really is.”

As the former Miss Universe updated people about her health, many wished her a speedy recovery. Shilpa Shetty wrote in the comments section, “Godspeed my dearest , wishing u strength and great health 🧿🧿♥️♥️💪💪🤗🤗.” Poonam Dhillon added, “On lighter note-you have a warm Heart & a Hot personality !! Too much heat causing issues I Love & Hugs.” Tabu also commented on Sushmita’s post and wrote, “Lots of love super girl ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, a mother of two daughters, Renee and Alisah, has always been a fitness enthusiast. She often takes to Instagram to share exciting videos of her trying new things like aerial yoga and martial arts. Besides physical exercise, the actor is also often seen practising meditation. The actor will be back on the screens with the third installment of her hit web series, Aarya. It streams on Disney+ Hotstar.