Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Rajeev Sen demands lie detector test as wife Charu Asopa accuses him of physical violence, she says ‘I am ready for it’

After Rajeev Sen proposed a lie detector test for warring couples, Charu Asopa has reacted by saying she has nothing to hide.

Charu AsopaCharu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's daughter Ziana turned one recently. (Photo: Charu Asopa Sen/ Instagram)

In a recent YouTube vlog, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen proposed that his estranged wife Charu Asopa should be made to undergo a lie detector test. The two have been embroiled in a bitter separation, with new allegations coming to light every day. Charu has agreed to the proposal, and said in an interview that she has nothing to hide.

Rajeev had posted his vlog after Charu had accused him of physical assault. Without taking her name, he said that he doesn’t want to ‘send hate’ to anybody, and that what happens on social media is not in his control. “But unfortunately, when something is out, you have to defend yourself. You have to speak up,” he said, adding. “When it comes to couples, and allegations, I believe — and this might sound kiddish — but I believe if you have proof, it’s a different matter. But if you don’t, then you should be made to undergo a lie detector test.”

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Charu responded, “I’ll be the happiest person if there is a lie detector test, I am ready for it. And I really want someone to arrange it for us. Rajeev must have said yes to it, thinking that no one would actually arrange it and he will be proven right. I really want someone to do a lie detector test because I know I have only spoken the truth and the claim that he has made that he doesn’t speak to the media, or discuss his personal issues in public.”

She continued, “Everyone knows this, everything that I have said has been in response to his allegations. And I broke my silence when the allegations were becoming more and more absurd day by day, like when he claimed I was mentally unstable. When he started crossing his limits and started lying blatantly, like I hid things about my first marriage from him, is when I could not take it anymore and he was lying about things that no one could have proof of.”

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019, but began experiencing difficulties almost immediately. In addition to allegations of abuse and gaslighting, Charu has also said that Rajeev is an absent father to their daughter, Ziana. The couple decided to give their relationship another shot some weeks ago, but Charu has now moved out of Rajeev’s house and into another apartment. They reunited briefly for Ziana’s first birthday party earlier this week.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 11:37:49 am
