Amid abuse and infidelity allegations, Rajeev Sen reunites with Charu Asopa to celebrate daughter Ziana’s birthday; Sushmita Sen’s daughter also attend

As his estranged wife Charu Asopa hurls new allegations at him for being an absentee father, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen celebrated their daughter Ziana’s first birthday with her, and his side of the family. Rajeev shared pictures of the get-together, which also saw his parents and nieces — Renee and Alisah — in attendance.

He wrote in the caption of his post, “With my birthday girl ❤️🎈🎈🎈🎈😘😘😘😘🎂,” and added pictures that showed the Sen family posing with each other at a restaurant. While a couple of pictures showed Rajeev posing with Ziana, who was all dressed up for her big day, other pictures showed him with his parents and nieces. Sushmita wasn’t seen in the pictures, but she took to Instagram separately to wish Ziana a happy birthday.

The beauty queen-turned-actor wrote in her post, “Look at that strong & mysterious Phoenix!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!! May you always Rise & Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!!May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan. We love you little Munchkin!!!” She tagged both Rajeev and Charu.

The couple got married in 2019, and has experienced trouble in their relationship from the get go. Some weeks after announcing that they will give their marriage another shot, Charu accused Rajeev of not being there for Ziana. She also accused him of infidelity and physical abuse. The most recent reports suggest that she has moved out of Rajeev’s house.

Charu was also present at the gathering. She posted pictures of Ziana wearing the same white dress, and wrote, “Some cute pictures of the Birthday girl…” Charu also shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, that showed her and Rajeev interacting amid the tense separation.