Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa share hugs and kisses as she cuts birthday cake at mall, watch

After what seems like a year of mud-slinging and harsh allegations, Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife, actor Charu Asopa seemed to have partly buried the hatchet. The couple celebrated Charu’s birthday with their daughter Ziana in a mall. Rajeev shared videos from the celebration, which featured Charu cutting a slice of cake, and an overjoyed Ziana enjoying herself in the mall. Rajeev also mentioned that last year he was not present for Charu’s birthday, but this time, he did not want to miss it.

At the beginning of the video, Rajeev says, “Charu and I had so much fun on her birthday. Last year, I missed her birthday and last-to-last year, I was there with her.” He then went to share the details of the day, saying they went to the mall, and that Zianna was “all over the mall”.

In the video, as Charu Asopa cuts the cake, Rajeev Sen gives her a kiss on the head, as he holds Ziana. “May you have the most wonderful year ahead, lots of love,” he says in the video, as Charu feeds him and her daughter the cake. The two share a hug again, and he proudly says, “My birthday girl”. The video then shows the family walking around the mall and clips of Ziana running in another direction. The video ends with snapshots of the family.

The recent developments in the life of Rajeev and Charu have confused fans further, as the couple is supposed to be in the midst of their divorce proceedings. Rajeev and Charu got married 2019, but soon matters started going downhill and they announced their separation soon afterwards. However, it looked like things were back on track after the couple welcomed their daughter Ziana in 2021, and the duo shared that they are trying to reconcile, only to announce that they had decided to divorce in 2022. The two hurled several allegations at each other, including physical abuse, mental harassment and infidelity, with Charu claiming that there was no hope for reconciliation.