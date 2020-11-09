Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj passes away

Rajeev Nigam took to Facebook to share the news of his son's demise. (Photo: Rajeev Nigam/Facebook)

Stand-up comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj has passed away. Rajeev took to Facebook to share that Devraj died on the comedian’s birthday on Sunday.

“What a surprise birthday gift… mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate… pagle aisa gift koi deta hai….,” wrote a heartbroken Rajeev alongside a picture of himself and Devraj.



Rajeev Nigam, who rose to fame with the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, was later seen in Har Shaakh Per Ullu Baithaa Hai.

