Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj passes away

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | November 9, 2020 11:55:45 am
Stand-up comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj has passed away. Rajeev took to Facebook to share that Devraj died on the comedian’s birthday on Sunday.
“What a surprise birthday gift… mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate… pagle aisa gift koi deta hai….,” wrote a heartbroken Rajeev alongside a picture of himself and Devraj.
Rajeev Nigam, who rose to fame with the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, was later seen in Har Shaakh Per Ullu Baithaa Hai.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd