scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 09, 2020
Bihar polls

Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj passes away

Comedian Rajeev Nigam's younger son Devraj passed away on Sunday.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | November 9, 2020 11:55:45 am
rajeev nigam son diesRajeev Nigam took to Facebook to share the news of his son's demise. (Photo: Rajeev Nigam/Facebook)

Stand-up comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj has passed away. Rajeev took to Facebook to share that Devraj died on the comedian’s birthday on Sunday.

“What a surprise birthday gift… mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate… pagle aisa gift koi deta hai….,” wrote a heartbroken Rajeev alongside a picture of himself and Devraj.


Rajeev Nigam, who rose to fame with the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, was later seen in Har Shaakh Per Ullu Baithaa Hai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

the crown, crown season 4, crown netflix, olivia colman
The Crown season 4: Character guide

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 09: Latest News

Advertisement