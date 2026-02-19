Rajeev Khandelwal opens up on shelved Sanjay Leela Bhansali film: ‘It was a two film deal, never took off’

Rajeev Khandelwal spoke candidly about his long-shelved project Chenab Gandhi with one of Bollywood’s biggest filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readChennaiFeb 19, 2026 10:39 AM IST
Rajeev KhandelwalRajeev Khandelwal on Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved project Chenab Gandhi. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who began his career as a successful television star before transitioning to films, continues to remain selective about the projects he takes on. In a recent interaction, Rajeev spoke candidly about his long-shelved project Chenab Gandhi with one of Bollywood’s biggest filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Rajeev shared that he has never been particularly drawn to commercial cinema, but working with Bhansali was an opportunity he could not resist after reading the script of Chenab Gandhi. Explaining his decision, he told Pinkvilla, “I was signed by a commercial director. You guys must have read about it. I was signed by a very popular film director of our industry. I was in a two film deal with him, but that film never took off. That was the only commercial film I signed. Also, that film looked commercial because it was being directed by a commercial filmmaker, but the script was one of the very few good scripts that I have read. But that film never got made. I’m talking about Chenab Gandhi. I signed the film because of the script.”

Despite being approached by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajeev revealed that he clearly laid down his conditions and reserved the right to walk away from the project if he did not connect with the script. Recalling the interaction, he said, “At that time also I asked Bhansali that you should test me and you tell me you want me, after that you give me the liberty to ask you for the script and also give me the freedom to say no. You do whatever you want – screen test and look test, but on the day you will say that ‘Rajeev, I want you’, after that, I will read the script, and I will also have a right to say yes or no. He respected that and he kept meeting me for 15-20 days. After that, I read the script and I was shaken up, I have never read a script like that in my life. I agreed to do it. Not because of the set up, but because the script was this.”

For the unversed, Chenab Gandhi was one of the most anticipated projects of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film was planned as a biographical drama based on the life of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, the legendary freedom fighter also known as Frontier Gandhi. However, reports at the time suggested that the ambitious project was eventually shelved following Bhansali’s fallout with his then-assistant Vibhu Puri, who was slated to make his directorial debut with the film.

Rajeev further admitted that in an industry where being a ‘yes man’ to big directors often helps actors go far, he has consciously chosen not to compromise on his principles, even if it meant saying no to major filmmakers when the script did not appeal to him.

Also Read | In Sudip Sharma’s superb Kohrra 2, the inheritance of mist shadows over tomorrow

Sharing another incident from his career, he said, “Another incident happened to me. I will not take the name of the film because it is a well-known film. I asked a very well-known director again that he should screen test me but I told him that I will read the script, and if I don’t like it, I will say no. He told me I perfectly fit the bill, but when I read the script, I told him that ‘I don’t think I want to do this film’. He said okay.”

Story continues below this ad

He added, “When the film was releasing, I met him again, and the film was promoted massively, and I was thinking if I made the right choice and the actor who played that character was very loved, that actor passed away. The film was a flop after it released. So I took the right call.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Tigmanshu Dhulia
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
Director accuses Dinesh Vijan of stalling his film for 3 years, claims Amar Kaushik stopped taking his calls
Maddock Films
Mrunal Thakur's ex-boyfriend got insecure of Hrithik Roshan, lost 15 kgs to 'catch up'
Mrunal Thakur
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Battle lines drawn for 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states: What is at stake for NDA, INDIA bloc
Battle lines drawn for 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states: What is at stake for NDA, INDIA bloc
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custody
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, more than a third in police custody
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Trisha Krishnan
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Bill Gates a no-show at India AI summit, event marred by organisational chaos
Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.(Image: Reuters/Justin Tallis)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
Trisha Krishnan
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement