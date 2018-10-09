Rajat Kapoor and AIB’s films dropped from 20th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

MAMI has dropped Rajat Kapoor and AIB’s film from its lineup.

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has dropped two films — AIB’s Chintu Ka Birthday and Rajat Kapoor’s Kadakh — from the lineup of the upcoming 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in the wake of the #MeToo tide.

“We as an Academy (MAMI) strongly support the #MeToo movement. In light of recent developments, we have decided to drop the following films from our line-up — AIB’s Chintu Ka Birthday and Rajat Kapoor’s Kadakh,” read a statement from MAMI.

“We want to use this opportunity to open up the conversation, and find solutions to harassment and sexual misconduct in the workplace. Starting with this edition of the festival, we would like to unite the community to find positive and constructive ways to deal with it,” the statement read further.

Actor-director Rajat Kapoor has been called out by two women for inappropriate behaviour. He has apologised.

A week after Mumbai-based comedy collective AIB cut all ties with writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty following allegations of sexual harassment and drew sharp criticism for failing to take action despite complaints, AIB announced Monday that founding member and CEO Tanmay Bhat will be “stepping away” as his role in the controversy could not be “overlooked”.

Another founding member of AIB, Gursimran Khamba, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct has been asked to go on temporary leave and issued a separate statement denying “any violation of consent”.

