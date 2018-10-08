Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
Rajat Kapoor accused of sexual misconduct, the actor-filmmaker apologises

Rajat Kapoor was called out by two women. One accuser says more than ten years ago, he used to call her "incessantly". The other woman, a journalist, says she had a telephonic interview with him, in which he asked her uncomfortable questions.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 1:19:13 pm

rajat kapoor sexual harassment allegations and apology Rajat Kapoor was called out by two women on Twitter.

After being accused of sexual misconduct, actor and filmmaker Rajat Kapoor on Sunday issued an apology on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Rajat wrote, “All my life I have tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing. If however, I have slipped and through my actions or words caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, please accept my apology.”

He continued, “I am sorry from the bottom of my heart- and sad that I was the cause of this hurt to another human being. If there is one thing more important to me than even my work, it is to be a good human being. And I have tried to be that person. And now, I will try harder.”

Rajat Kapoor was called out by two women on Twitter. One accuser says more than ten years ago, he used to call her “incessantly” from actor Saurabh Shukla’s phone, as he did not have his own. She said Rajat would tell her to shoot a film. The woman also added that Rajat Kapoor asked her if she knew any empty houses and then she realised what he had meant. The other woman, a journalist, says she had a telephonic interview with him. While speaking with her on phone, Rajat asked her, “Are you as sexy as you sound?” She let it pass but he continued to ask her uncomfortable questions throughout the interview.

