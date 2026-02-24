Inside Rajat Bedi’s 100-acre farmhouse, where actor arrives by chopper, houses ostriches from Chennai, and horses

Rajat Bedi recently gave a tour of his 100-acre farmhouse in Khopoli, near Mumbai, where he arrives by chopper. The sprawling property features basketball and tennis courts and houses animals such as ostriches, horses, ducks, birds and rabbits.

Feb 24, 2026
Rajat BediRajat Bedi has a 100-acre farmhouse in Khopoli near Mumbai.
Rajat Bedi has recently returned to the spotlight, thanks to his performance in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The actor, who became a familiar face to one generation with his role in Rakesh Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya, is now winning over a new audience as the hilarious Jaraj Saxena in the Netflix series. As fans continue to show interest in the actor, he recently took Pinkvilla on a tour of his sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Khopoli, near Mumbai.

The property is vast, and Rajat arrived in style by helicopter. “Whenever we come here, we usually land by chopper,” he said. He then began showcasing his palatial estate, starting with the ostriches he has on the farm. “Look, we have five or six ostriches here, which we specifically brought from Chennai,” he explained. Talking more about them, he added, “You can actually write on their backs. They can get a little aggressive, but people can also ride them.”

Rajat also showed off the date plants and other fruit trees on the property. “We have a lot of berry fruits here, mangoes too, but these are dates. When they ripen, all of them grow beautifully, well-planted.” The farm also features a tennis court and a basketball court. Speaking about basketball, Rajat recalled how it played a role in his Bollywood breakthrough: “I’m a very good basketball player, and that was one of the criteria because of which I got Koi Mil Gaya. Rakesh Roshan asked me, ‘Son, do you know basketball?’ I told him, ‘Sir, I’m one of the top basketball players.’ That’s when he closed it on.”

Rajat Bedi Rajat Bedi showcasing sculpted horses at his luxurious farmhouse.
(Photo: Pinkvilla, YouTube)

The actor also showcased sculpted horses on the property. “A designer has been instrumental in designing a lot of things in the farm, especially the house and the entire reception area to welcome people.” He continued, “These are ponies, small baby horses, and these are beautiful stallions. We even have a chariot where you can tie the horses and take a tour of the farm.”

The property is also home to a variety of birds and rabbits. Additionally, Rajat pointed out a quaint tea house designed for children. “We have made this tree house for the kids. If you actually want to live amidst the trees, this is why we built it with a lot of love,” he said.

Rajat Bedi Tree House in the property
(Photo: Pinkvilla, YouTube)

While Rajat is currently enjoying a resurgence in his career, the past two decades were far from easy. He has earlier spoke about the emotional and financial struggles he faced: “I have been a part of a lot of hit films, but I never got my due. Others would take the credit, celebrate the success, and I would just be like, ‘Okay,’ and move on to the next project. Somewhere, that was very disheartening. Financially, I wasn’t seeing a future because I wasn’t getting paid what I deserved. There would be contractual obligations from producers. They wouldn’t pay on time, and by the end, the producer would be losing money, so they’d say, ‘Please leave your money.’ I was getting name and recognition, but financially, it was going nowhere because I wasn’t making significant money,” he shared with Mid-day.

He also spoke about the toll it took on his mental health: “At one point, I was completely done. I was having nervous breakdowns. I was on tablets, taking sleeping pills at night. I couldn’t sleep because I was constantly thinking about how the house would run, what to do next. I couldn’t see the future ahead. Everything depended on the film’s release. Even my wife couldn’t handle it at some point and suggested that we must get out of here.”

Rajat has previously explained why he decided to step away from the film industry after his career stalled despite a major hit in Koi Mil Gaya: “There couldn’t be a bigger hit than Koi Mil Gaya, but I didn’t gain anything from it. I had lots to do in that film, but my track with Preity Zinta was cut. My biggest disappointment was that when Koi Mil Gaya released, I was completely left out of the promotions. I was very disappointed because you have certain expectations as an actor, and it feels bad when they aren’t met,” he told Mukesh Khanna in an earlier interview.

