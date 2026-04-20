Raja Shivaji trailer: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj set to trample invaders for ‘Hindavi Swarajya’

Raja Shivaji trailer and release date: “Let it be known to the arrogant tyrants — Marathas cannot be reduced to ashes. Marathas soar like a phoenix from the ashes!” screams Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Riteish Deshmukh) as he takes on the Mughal Army single-handedly. Although injured, with bloody wounds even on his face, only resilience and courage reflect in Shivaji’s eyes as he is determined not to bow down.

The trailer for the much-anticipated historical action drama Raja Shivaji, directed by actor Riteish Deshmukh, is here, promising a high-octane, heartening tribute to the founder of the Maratha Empire. The 185-second promo opens with a young Shivba asking his brother why their land has a Mughal flag hoisted on it instead of theirs. “Swarajya is a prerequisite to command a flag,” his brother tells Shivba, reminding him that the prerequisite for Swarajya is “rebellion.” With his brother’s words firm in his mind, Shivba grows up to become Shivaji, who is willing to go to any lengths for Swarajya.