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Raja Shivaji trailer: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj set to trample invaders for ‘Hindavi Swarajya’
Raja Shivaji trailer and release date: The trailer for Riteish Deshmukh's period action drama promises a high-octane, heartening tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire.
Raja Shivaji trailer and release date: “Let it be known to the arrogant tyrants — Marathas cannot be reduced to ashes. Marathas soar like a phoenix from the ashes!” screams Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Riteish Deshmukh) as he takes on the Mughal Army single-handedly. Although injured, with bloody wounds even on his face, only resilience and courage reflect in Shivaji’s eyes as he is determined not to bow down.
The trailer for the much-anticipated historical action drama Raja Shivaji, directed by actor Riteish Deshmukh, is here, promising a high-octane, heartening tribute to the founder of the Maratha Empire. The 185-second promo opens with a young Shivba asking his brother why their land has a Mughal flag hoisted on it instead of theirs. “Swarajya is a prerequisite to command a flag,” his brother tells Shivba, reminding him that the prerequisite for Swarajya is “rebellion.” With his brother’s words firm in his mind, Shivba grows up to become Shivaji, who is willing to go to any lengths for Swarajya.
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As the trailer progresses, we also see glimpses of Shivaji’s wife Saibai (Genelia Deshmukh), his elder brother Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale (Abhishek Bachchan), the evil queen Badi Begum (Vidya Balan), and the antagonist Afzal Khan (Sanjay Dutt). “Like his father, should Shiva be dragged in chains, or do you want me to send him to Allah?” Afzal asks Badi Begum, confident in his capabilities to bring Shivaji down.
Even though he feels it would be easy, the promo further shows that Shivaji isn’t like any of the rivals Afzal has faced before. “Be it Mughal’s or Adilshahi, I aspire for Hindavi Swarajya trampling the invaders,” Shivaji asserts to his warriors. “Promise me to bring Afzal’s head, Shivba,” he is told, hearing which his eyes well up with the fire of vengeance.
Watch Raja Shivaji trailer here:
Produced jointly by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banners of Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji’s story and screenplay are written by Ajit Wadikar, Sandeep Patil, and Riteish Deshmukh, while its dialogues are penned by Prajakt Deshmukh.
The period action drama boasts cinematography by Santosh Sivan, music by Ajay-Atul, editing by Urvashi Saxena, background score by John Stewart Eduri, and production design by Nikhil Kovale, Apurva Bhagat, and Shashank Tere. Raja Shivaji will hit the screens worldwide on May 1, 2026.
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