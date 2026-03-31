Raja Shivaji teaser: Sanjay Dutt asks ‘maut ya ghulami’, Riteish Deshmukh as Shivaji answers ‘Swarajya’

The teaser of Raja Shivaji is out. (Photo: Instagram/Riteish Deshmukh)

After the teaser of Raja Shivaji played in theatres alongside Dhurandhar The Revenge, the makers have now officially released it online, giving audiences a glimpse into the historical drama led by Riteish Deshmukh. Directed, written and headlined by Riteish himself, the Hindi-Marathi bilingual epic is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is mounted on a grand, pan-India scale.

Raja Shivaji teaser

The teaser opens with Sanjay Dutt’s voice declaring, “Maratha ke muqaddar mein ye maut likhi hai ya ghulami.” The teaser captures the spirit of rebellion. We see hints of internal and external conflict as the sons of Shahji, Shivaji and Sambhaji are branded as rebels.