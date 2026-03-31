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Raja Shivaji teaser: Sanjay Dutt asks ‘maut ya ghulami’, Riteish Deshmukh as Shivaji answers ‘Swarajya’
Directed, written and headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, the Hindi-Marathi bilingual epic is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is mounted on a grand, pan-India scale.
After the teaser of Raja Shivaji played in theatres alongside Dhurandhar The Revenge, the makers have now officially released it online, giving audiences a glimpse into the historical drama led by Riteish Deshmukh. Directed, written and headlined by Riteish himself, the Hindi-Marathi bilingual epic is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is mounted on a grand, pan-India scale.
Raja Shivaji teaser
The teaser opens with Sanjay Dutt’s voice declaring, “Maratha ke muqaddar mein ye maut likhi hai ya ghulami.” The teaser captures the spirit of rebellion. We see hints of internal and external conflict as the sons of Shahji, Shivaji and Sambhaji are branded as rebels.
Riteish, as Shivaji Maharaj, speaks of rebellion as a fight for soil, self-respect and sovereignty. The teaser also offers brief look at its ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, alongside Sanjay Dutt as the primary antagonist
The teaser ends with Sanjay Dutt’s character asking Shivaji what occupies his mind, and he answers: “Swarajya.”
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About Raja Shivaji
Beyond its scale and storytelling, Raja Shivaji brings together some of the industry’s most accomplished talent. The music is composed by the celebrated duo Ajay–Atul, while cinematography is handled by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios and Genelia Deshmukh, the film has been shot extensively across locations such as Wai, Mahabaleshwar, Satara and Mumbai over the past year.
The project was first announced in February 2024 and marks what could be the biggest film of Riteish Deshmukh’s career. It also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte in key roles.
Raja Shivaji is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1, 2026, where it will clash with Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s romantic drama Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan.
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