Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh’s film grosses over Rs 72 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh’s film Raja Shivaji opened to a positive response from audiences, with its Marathi version outperforming the Hindi release during the first week. The film’s Week 1 India total stood at Rs 52.65 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji saw further growth on Saturday, earning Rs 5.60 crore net across 3,962 shows. The figure marked a 75 per cent jump from the film’s Friday collections.

In nine days, Raja Shivaji has grossed Rs 72.91 crore in India, while its total net collection stands at Rs 61.45 crore. Although the period drama is yet to enter the list of Riteish Deshmukh’s top 10 highest-grossing films, it has already achieved a major milestone. According to Sacnilk, the film has become the first Marathi movie to cross Rs 50 crore during its opening weekend.

Also Read: ‘Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan didn’t charge a penny for Raja Shivaji’: Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh on the film’s Rs 100 crore budget

A few days ago, reports suggested that Raja Shivaji had been mounted on a massive budget of Rs 100 crore. Reacting to these speculations, Riteish Deshmukh told Hindustan Times, “About the figures floating around regarding Raja Shivaji’s budget, only the producers know the real numbers. The last thing we need to do as filmmakers is to discuss the budget of a film because it doesn’t affect anything. Why does the budget matter? If someone asks me, I ask them, ‘How much are you paying for a ticket to watch it?’ They say ‘Rs 100’ or ‘Rs 250–300’, and I reply, ‘That’s the budget.’ We should stop talking about it. Let it be magical, just go and experience the film.”

He further added, “When I went to watch Amitabh Bachchan ji’s films like Sholay, I never thought, ‘What’s the budget of this film?’ I just wanted to enjoy the big-screen entertainment. We never knew how much films collected. Unfortunately, that’s the game today: people wonder how much actors charge for films. It’s our mistake because we feed these numbers. Those who think this is fine, it’s okay. We have made seven films in Marathi so far, and we have never revealed their budgets.”

Recently, in a conversation with Zoom TV, Riteish Deshmukh also spoke about Raja Shivaji’s Marathi version performing well. He said, “Regional cinema is important. It needs to be supported, and I’m glad that people have gone out to watch the film in large numbers. Please don’t get me wrong. I’m speaking only as part of the Marathi film ecosystem. There was a figure for the highest-grossing first day, and Raja Shivaji has opened almost two and a half times that, which is huge for a Marathi film. This shows that Marathi films can achieve these numbers. I hope another film comes soon and breaks this record. Unless records are broken and commercial boundaries are pushed, the industry will not grow. ”

About Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh plays Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji. Other than Riteish, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan has also made a special appearance in the movie, helmed by Riteish. It was released in theaters on May 1, 2026.