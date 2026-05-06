Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh’s film becomes 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, crosses Rs 50 Cr mark in India

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: The Riteish Deshmukh film earned a net of Rs 4.90 crore on Tuesday.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: A few days ago, when Riteish Deshmukh’s period drama Raja Shivaji opened at the box office, it registered historic numbers. The film had a strong first weekend at the ticket window, earning more than Rs 33.9 crore net. However, its momentum appears to have slowed since then. After a noticeable drop in Monday’s earnings, which fell to single digits at Rs 5.6 crore, the film continued its downward trend on Day 5, Tuesday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 4.90 crore, taking its total net collection to Rs 44.40 crore, while its gross stands at Rs 52.68 crore.

A language-wise breakdown of Day 5 earnings shows that Raja Shivaji continues to perform better in its Marathi version, which brought in Rs 3.35 crore. In contrast, the Hindi version remains below expectations, contributing just Rs 1.55 crore. On its fifth day, the film was screened across 5,485 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 19.4%.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | Raja Shivaji movie review: Riteish Deshmukh’s Amar Chitra Katha-style spectacle nearly stolen by Salman Khan Regionally, Raja Shivaji saw the highest number of shows in Delhi NCR, with 210 screenings and an occupancy of 14%, followed by Ahmedabad with 195 shows and an occupancy of 6.3%. Raja Shivaji is also facing competition from earlier releases such as Bhoot Bangla, which continues to perform strongly and has earned a total India net of Rs 145.90 crore. It now remains to be seen how Raja Shivaji fares in the coming week and whether it can end its run on a strong note. Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji features a large ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan also makes a cameo appearance. Live Updates May 6, 2026 09:00 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer records strong Marathi occupancy growth On Day 5, the Marathi version of Raja Shivaji recorded an overall occupancy of 31.40%. The film began on a relatively slow note in the morning with 10.67% occupancy, but witnessed a sharp rise in footfall as the day progressed. Afternoon shows registered 32.67% occupancy, followed by 33.33% in the evening, while night shows peaked at an impressive 40.83%, reflecting strong audience preference for late-night screenings. May 6, 2026 08:39 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer sees strongest turnout in Hindi night shows On Day 5, the Hindi version of Raja Shivaji recorded an overall occupancy of 15.62%. The film opened on a slower note in the morning with 6.62% occupancy, but showed gradual improvement as the day progressed. Afternoon shows registered 16.08%, followed by 17.15% in the evening, while night shows peaked at 19.46%, marking the film’s best audience turnout of the day. May 6, 2026 08:26 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh’s film drops by 12.5% Day 5 collections for Raja Shivaji stood at Rs 4.90 crore net, marking a 12.5% drop compared to Day 4’s Rs 5.60 crore. This slight dip is expected on weekdays after a strong initial run, indicating a natural slowdown rather than a sharp fall. Despite the decline, the film continues to maintain a steady hold at the box office, supported by consistent show counts and audience turnout. May 6, 2026 08:16 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh’s film crosses Rs 50 Cr mark in India gross On its fifth day, Raja Shivaji earned Rs 4.90 crore net while running across 5,485 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross has reached Rs 52.68 crore, while the overall India net collection stands at Rs 44.40 crore so far, as shared by trade site, Sacnilk.

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