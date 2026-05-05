Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer nears Rs 50 cr, witnesses 53 percent drop in collections

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4 Live: Riteish Deshmukh film eyes Rs 50 crore mark.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji began its box office journey on a strong note. The film collected Rs 11.35 crore in India across 6,192 shows with an occupancy of 32.3%, eventually wrapping up its opening weekend with a solid Rs 34 crore (India net). The numbers initially indicated strong audience interest and raised expectations of a sustained run, especially given the film’s scale and cross-language release. However, the momentum didn’t quite hold. On its first Monday, the film witnessed a sharp dip, earning just Rs 5.60 crore. The film’s total India gross has reached Rs 46.95 crore, while net collections stand at Rs 39.50 crore so far.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji recorded an overall occupancy of 21.5% across 5,145 shows on Monday. A major chunk of the collections—Rs 4.25 crore—came from the Marathi version, despite it having nearly half the number of shows compared to the Hindi release. This indicates that the film continues to find stronger footing with regional audiences.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Raja Shivaji movie review: Riteish Deshmukh’s Amar Chitra Katha-style spectacle nearly stolen by Salman Khan On the other hand, the Hindi version struggled to keep pace. Despite being screened across 3,410 shows, it managed to collect only Rs 1.35 crore, with a relatively low occupancy of 11%. This is particularly notable considering the presence of big names like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, which were expected to draw wider attention in the Hindi belt. Meanwhile, its Hindi competitor, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, is also witnessing a slowdown. The film collected just Rs 1.75 crore on its third Monday across 4,054 shows, with an occupancy of around 12%. With both films seeing declining numbers, it remains to be seen whether the Riteish Deshmukh directorial Raja Shivaji can stabilise its performance in the coming days or continue to rely primarily on its Marathi audience for support. Live Updates May 5, 2026 08:41 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Film draws crowd in Panvel Despite it being a weekday, multiple shows at Orion Mall in Panvel are nearly full. A similar trend is visible at Mukta A2 Cinemas in Kalyan West. Surprisingly, other venues are not witnessing the same level of enthusiasm, even for the Marathi-language shows. May 5, 2026 08:35 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Film earns Rs 2 lakh Raja Shivaji has earned Rs 2 lakh by 8 am on its fifth day, across 180 shows with an occupancy rate of 6.8%, with the majority of the revenue coming from the film’s Marathi version.

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