Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer earns Rs 40 cr gross in India

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3 Live: Riteish Deshmukh's historical action drama is yet to cross the Rs 40 crore mark. (Credit: Facebook/@officialjiostudios)

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Despite being embroiled in controversies prior to its release, actor Riteish Deshmukh’s sophomore directorial venture, Raja Shivaji, is continuing its triumphant run at the box office and registered double-digit earnings three days in a row. However, its inability to make an impact in the overseas market has dealt a blow to Raja Shivaji’s box office prospects, preventing the movie from crossing even the Rs 40 crore mark during the crucial opening weekend.

On Sunday, the historical action drama recorded an India nett collection of Rs 33.90 crore from 5,771 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 40.34 crore gross, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Story continues below this ad Although the movie hasn’t been able to soar beyond a certain point, it has maintained consistent momentum at the box office so far, earning Rs 12 crore on Sunday after minting Rs 11.35 crore on Friday and Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday. However, compared to director Mahesh Narayanan’s Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer Patriot, which hit screens on the same day, Raja Shivaji is struggling in terms of overall collection, as the espionage thriller has already recorded a global gross of Rs 63 crore. One of the major reasons behind this is that the Riteish Deshmukh directorial hasn’t managed to earn anything from the overseas market yet. Nonetheless, Raja Shivaji’s daily earnings are significantly better than those of Sairat (2016) and Baipan Bhari Deva (2023),the highest-grossing Marathi movies of all time, which registered Rs 110 crore and Rs 90.50 crore, respectively, during their theatrical run. However, it is worth noting that while Sairat and Baipan Bhari Deva were made on reported budgets of Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively, Raja Shivaji apparently cost Rs 100 crore. Aside from Riteish in the titular role, the movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Genelia D’Souza, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, and Sachin Khedekar, among others. Live Updates May 4, 2026 08:52 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh's film sees solid jump with 13.7% growth The film Raja Shivaji witnessed a healthy upward trend on Day 3, collecting Rs 12.00 Cr at the box office, which marks a notable 13.7% growth compared to Day 2’s Rs 10.55 Cr net. This rise indicates improving audience traction, likely driven by positive word of mouth and stronger weekend footfall. May 4, 2026 08:42 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer's Marathi version vs Hindi version On Day 3, the film showed a strong performance across languages, with the Marathi version leading significantly. The Marathi version collected Rs 7.75 Cr with an impressive 67.0% occupancy across 1,852 shows, indicating robust audience interest and regional dominance. Meanwhile, the Hindi version earned Rs 4.25 Cr with a comparatively lower occupancy of 22.0% despite a wider release in 3,919 shows, reflecting a more moderate response in the Hindi belt. May 4, 2026 08:31 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer earns Rs 12.00 Cr on Sunday According to the trade site Sacnilk, on Day 3, Raja Shivaji collected a net of Rs 12.00 Cr across 5,771 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 40.34 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 33.90 Cr so far.

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