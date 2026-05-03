Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer earns Rs 22 cr

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: The film has earned Rs 2.68 crore.

Raja Shivaji Movie Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: After a strong opening on its inaugural day, Raja Shivaji, the period drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh, saw a slight dip on its second day at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 10.55 crore across 6,275 shows. This brings its total domestic net collection to Rs 21.9 crore, while the gross collection currently stands at Rs 26.06 crore. Of the Rs 10.55 crore earned on the second day, the Hindi version contributed approximately Rs 3.40 crore. In contrast, the Marathi version earned around Rs 7.15 crore and once again emerging as the stronger contributor.

Occupancy trends on day two further reflect this divide. The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of about 20.46% across 3,041 shows, pointing to limited audience turnout. Meanwhile, the Marathi version registered a significantly healthier overall occupancy of 55.71%.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | ‘Assi has the least cheese’: Anubhav Sinha defends his ‘uncompromising’ film, says 1.2 mn viewers braved its ‘disturbing’ reality Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji features a large ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan also makes a cameo appearance. The film chronicles the rise of young Shivaji Bhosale as he challenges established powers to lay the foundation of Hindavi Swarajya, or self-rule. Live Updates May 3, 2026 09:40 AM IST Raja Shivaji Movie Live Updates: Abhishek Bachchan's role gets a mention A fan @saptk_d shared via X, "Watched #rajashivaji and I must say @juniorbachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Raje has given an amazing performance and justice to the character in the film." May 3, 2026 09:20 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh's film makes record in Marathi cinema Trade analyst Het Tanna posted on X, "RECORD-BREAKING! THE HIGHEST! THE BIGGEST! #rajashivaji clocks Rs 12.40 crores nett on the opening day, smashingly amazing across the board. Exceeds the hype and records a MASSIVE ground-breaking opening day! The jump from the morning shows to the afternoon and the evening shows was super solid. #riteishdeshmukh @Riteishd @geneliad #jyotideshpande @jiostudios." May 3, 2026 09:03 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh's film saw overall occupancy of 55.71% Raja Shivaji recorded a strong overall occupancy of 55.71% on Day 2 in its Marathi (2D) version. The film opened with 30.57% occupancy in the morning shows and witnessed a steady rise throughout the day, with afternoon occupancy at 57.00% and evening shows climbing to 63.57%. It peaked impressively at 71.71% during the night shows, reflecting growing audience interest and solid word-of-mouth. May 3, 2026 08:48 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh's film drops by 7.0% Trade site Sacnilk reports that the Day 2 collection of Rs 10.55 crore marks a slight dip of 7.0% compared to the previous day’s net earnings of Rs 11.35 crore, indicating a steady hold at the box office after its opening day. May 3, 2026 08:33 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer made Rs 10.55 cr on Saturday Trade site sacnilk shared that on Day 2, Raja Shivaji recorded a strong performance at the box office, earning a net collection of Rs 10.55 crore from 6,275 shows nationwide. With this, the film’s total India gross has reached Rs 26.06 crore, while the cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 21.90 crore.

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