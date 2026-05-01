Raja Shivaji Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer eyes record-breaking opening

The petitioner claimed that the title of the soon-to-be-released movie is "derogatory" to the status of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. File Photo

Raja Shivaji Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, hit theatres today, May 1, and the excitement around its release is visible. Shot simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi, the film has been mounted on a grand scale, with strong anticipation surrounding its box office performance.

Raja Shivaji is an ambitious historical drama helmed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, who steps into the role of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film traces the inspiring journey of the Maratha warrior king—from his formative years to his rise as the founder of a powerful empire—highlighting his courage, strategy, and vision for Swarajya.

Story continues below this ad Also read | Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji faces the Dhurandhar 2 box office wave: Why the actor-filmmaker isn’t scared Backed by a sense of pride and patriotism, the film positions itself as a tribute to one of India’s most iconic figures, with Riteish Deshmukh taking on one of the most significant and demanding roles of his career. Early trends suggest that while the Marathi version is gearing up for a record-breaking opening, the Hindi version is expected to see a fair to decent start. Advance booking trends have been highly encouraging, with over 43,000 tickets sold and collections crossing ₹1 crore even before release, driven largely by Maharashtra, which accounts for the majority of sales. The film is projected to register a record-breaking opening for a Marathi film, potentially hitting double-digit day 1 numbers, aided by the Maharashtra Day holiday and strong regional interest in the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Live Updates May 1, 2026 08:42 AM IST Raja Shivaji Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant confirmed cameo of Salman Khan in Raja Shivaji Last night at the special mpremire of the film Raja Shivaji, Rakhi Sawant has seemingly confirmed the much-talked-about cameo of Salman Khan in Raja Shivaji, adding further fuel to the ongoing buzz around the film. Speaking about it, she hinted at Salman’s powerful appearance, which has already created a stir online following viral glimpses. The development has only heightened excitement among fans, especially given Salman’s massive popularity and his reported role in the historical drama. Notably, actor Bhagyashree—who shares a long association with Salman—has also been linked to conversations around the film, making the cameo one of the most anticipated elements of Raja Shivaji. May 1, 2026 08:26 AM IST Raja Shivaji Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Spectacular pre-sales for Raja Shivaji X user @HimeshMankad, "Hearing reports of spectacular pre-sales for #rajashivaji. While National Chains have sold over 30,000 tickets, the non-nationals and single screens are clocking record occupancies in pre-sales already. This one is a passion project for @Riteishd and he has lived with it for a decade. It comes to life on big screen tomorrow. Heartening to see “Orange Galore” on Book My Show. Hope this momentum continues, and the film gets all the love from audience and redefines business for Marathi Cinema. Wishing the entire team of #rajashivaji best of luck for the grand release tomorrow. Can’t wait to watch it with family over the weekend PS: The Raja Shivaji anthem by @AjayAtulOnline is fire." May 1, 2026 08:16 AM IST Raja Shivaji Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh announces the film's release On the eve of the film's release, actor and director Riteish Deshmukh shared via social media, "“Jai Shivray” will echo loud, and the victory chants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will resound! On your special request, presenting the powerful “Jai Shivray” video song on the occasion of Maharashtra Day Book your tickets now! (U/A 16+) (In Marathi and Hindi) ‘Founder of Hindavi Swarajya’ Based on the inspiring life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj — Raja Shivaji Releasing in cinemas near you from tomorrow!"

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