Raj Nidimoru gives a sneak peek into his birthday celebration with Krishna DK and Shahid Kapoor, see photos

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru celebrated his birthday on Wednesday. On the occasion, he received a surprise from his production team, a glimpse of which he gave on Instagram. The Family Man director shared pictures from his birthday celebration and thanked everyone for their love and wishes. Raj Nidimoru is one half of the director duo Raj and DK.

In the pictures shared by Raj on social media, he is happily posing with his family and his team, including Krishna D.K and actor Shahid Kapoor. “Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on my birthday. I don’t celebrate birthdays usually but.. our production team sure know how to throw OTT surprises 😂~ Raj” Raj captioned the images.

On Wednesday, actor Samantha Akkineni posted a long message for Raj with whom she worked in Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Family Man season two.

Sharing a BTS picture from the set of the series, she wrote, “Before every serious shot, this was always what happened… big laugh. Not sure if you were really helping with my performance, but you are so good for the soul Raj.”

Samantha Akkineni shared a BTS photo from the set of The Family Man 2.

She added, “One of the nicest human being I had the pleasure of knowing. All the love to you. Wishing you all the success and lots and lots of happiness. It’s only onwards and upwards for you as has been foretold @rajanddk.”

Shahid Kapoor wished Raj Nidimoru on his birthday.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is working with the filmmaker duo Raj and DK on their next project, also wished Raj on Instagram. Sharing a picture with him, Shahid wrote,” Happy happy birthday raj. Sorry dk I chopped you off but kept your nose so you are there in spirit”.

Raj Nidimoru recently delivered a hit with The Family Man 2 along with his partner Krishna D.K. It starred Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priya Mai, Devadarshini, Sharib Hashmi and Uday Mahesh in pivotal roles.