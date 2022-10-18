Raj Kundra reveals why he keeps his face hidden, says he became famous and infamous due to wife Shilpa Shetty

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, is determined to put trolls in their place. After he was called ‘famous’ for being Shilpa’s husband, he sardonically answered that he was ‘infamous’ for the same reason too. He also explained why he has been covering his face in public.

A user tweeted to him, “Tujhe koi janta hi nhi to kya troll karenge wo, tu wife ki wajah se famous ho gya tha ( Who is even going to troll you when no one knows you. You became famous because of your wife Shilpa Shetty).” To this, Raj replied, “Infamous bhi.” He added the hashtag ‘trollers’.

Another attacked, “Unhide your face and face the truth, if you have done something good or bad, have the guts to take a stand on it. The public will always accept you as you are.” Raj, who has been covering his face when faced by paps, answered, “I don’t hide my face from the public, I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through.” Even in his display photo on Twitter, Raj Kundra is wearing a mask.

Raj has been addressing his trollers, lately. On Monday he tweeted, “Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing, please don’t leave me.” In a different post, he had also added, “‘Most’ News channels have become entertainment channels, who needs saas bahu shows. News today is all about drama drama drama. The masked man is a byproduct of todays media!”

Raj Kundra has expressed his distrust for the media and sections of Bollywood ever since he was arrested and subsequently released in the infamous porn-apps case. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. Later, he was granted bail in September 2021 by a metropolitan magistrate’s court.

A year after he was released, the businessman put out a scathing statement that read, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad. Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers.” He posted a photo of himself with the words, “If you don’t know the whole story..shut up!!”