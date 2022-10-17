Raj Kundra takes a dig at his trolls in latest tweet: ‘Don’t leave me’

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra on Monday took a dig at the trolls via a tweet. The businessman has become quite active on social media after completing one year since his bail in a porn-related case. In his post, he wondered how the trolls are slowly vanishing away.

Addressing his naysayers, he posted cheekily on Twitter, “Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing, please don’t leave me.”

While Raj Kundra has started posting on social media, he continues to hide his face in public with a peculiar mask.

#trollers where are you all slowly vanishing please don’t leave me🌪️🔥🧿 ❤️ — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) October 17, 2022

Earlier, on Karwa Chauth, he was clicked covering his face with a sieve, with Shilpa Shetty’s initials SSK. As he walked into Anil Kapoor’s party, he also refused to stop and pose for pictures.

Later, Shilpa had shared a post where she was seen performing the rituals with Raj on a terrace. She also tagged Anil Kapoor as the one who captured the moment for them. She added in the caption, “Mine… In this lifetime… Karva Chauth… When he fasts for you too (black heart and evil eye amulet emojis). Gratitude (angel emoji). Picture courtesy: @anilskapoor.”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied knot in November, 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, son Viaan in 2012 and Samisha via surrogacy in 2020. Raj was arrested in a pornography-related case in July 2021 and was released on bail after over two months. He recently approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming innocence and alleged that he was framed.