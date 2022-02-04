Raj Kundra calls Rakhi Sawant the only ‘real’ person in Bollywood: ‘She stood up for what’s right’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant shared an affectionate video with Raj Kundra from Shamita Shetty’s birthday party. Raj Kundra had attended the bash with his wife, Shilpa Shetty. In the video, Rakhi hugs Raj, saying that he is ‘her brother forever’. Raj also takes a dig at Bollywood, and says that Rakhi is the only one who has ‘stood up for what’s right‘, making a reference to last year, when he was arrested for his alleged connection to a porn production and distribution case. Rakhi had expressed her support for him at the time.

Raj says in the video, “This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She is the only person who has stood up for what’s right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi had shared a video in solidarity with Shilpa Shetty, saying that she did not believe that Raj was guilty of the accusations levelled at him. She said, “Doston, kya aapko nahi lagta ki Shilpa ji ne itna hard work kiya hai Bollywood mein aur unka koi naam kharab karne ki koshish kar raha hai (Friends, do you not think that Shilpa has worked so hard in Bollywood and someone is trying to malign her),” she asked.

She added, “Main maan hi nahi sakti ki Raj Kundra ji ne aisa kuch bhi kiya hoga. Raj Kundra ji ek izzatdaar insaan hai, humari Shilpa Shetty ji ke husband hai, hume unko respect karni chahiye. Woh ek businessman hai, koi unko blackmail kar raha hai aur humari Shilpa Shetty ji ka naam kharab karne ki koshish kar raha hai (I refuse to believe that Raj Kundra is guilty. He is a respectable man, he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband, we should respect him. He is a businessman, someone is blackmailing and trying to defame Shilpa Shetty).”

Raj was released on bail in September. He subsequently issued a statement, saying that his silence should not be misconstrued as weakness. He said that the whole episode was nothing ‘but a witch hunt’, and he had been subject to much scrutiny and trolling, which was very debilitating.