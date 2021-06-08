Raj Kundra says Shilpa Shetty is his ‘dream come true’, shares heartwarming video

Raj Kundra posted a video that includes his candid moments with Shilpa Shetty on her birthday. (Photos: Instagram/rajkundra9)

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty turned 46 on Tuesday. On the occasion, she received the most heartwarming birthday wish from husband Raj Kundra who expressed his love for her with a special video. The entrepreneur took to his Instagram account and revealed Shilpa is his “dream come true”.

Raj posted a video set to the tunes of Aashiqui’s title track. The video is a compilation of Shilpa’s most candid moments. Along with the video, Raj wrote, “The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you, I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot in February 2009. They have two children – Viaan and Samisha.

Sister Shamita Shetty also wrote a heartfelt note for Shilpa along with a slideshow of their clicks together. In the caption, Shamita wrote, “Happy birthday my munki. The love of my life. Thankyou for being the lovely soul u r, ever so caring , filled with so much positivity. u fill my life with so much love n joy.. can’t imagine it without u!may u always be surrounded by ppl who love you n care for u n may ur life be filled with happiness n peace always Huggies n love to the power of infinity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 4 on Sony channel, received a surprise from the contestants and co-judges Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

Check out some photos of Shilpa Shetty’s birthday celebration on Super Dancer 4 set:

Shilpa Shetty turned 46. (Photo: PR Handout) Shilpa Shetty turned 46. (Photo: PR Handout)

Shilpa Shetty recently performed with guest Suniel Shetty on Dhadkan’s song “Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai” on the show. (Photo: PR Handout) Shilpa Shetty recently performed with guest Suniel Shetty on Dhadkan’s song “Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai” on the show. (Photo: PR Handout)

Super Dancer 4 is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. (Photo: PR Handout) Super Dancer 4 is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. (Photo: PR Handout)

Super Dancer 4 airs on Sony TV on Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm. (Photo: PR Handout) Super Dancer 4 airs on Sony TV on Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm. (Photo: PR Handout)

Also read | Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty recreate their Dhadkan chemistry on Super Dancer 4

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in Hungama 2. The Priyadarshan directorial also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Manoj Joshi and Ashutosh Rana. The film is set to premiere on an OTT platform.