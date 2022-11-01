scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Raj Kundra reveals why he wears his unique masks, says ‘never produced anything pornographic in life’

Raj Kundra had been arrested on September 21, 2021 for alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps.

raj kundraRaj Kundra seen here with actor and wife Shilpa Shetty. (Photo: Raj, Shilpa/Twitter, Instagram)

After maintaining his silence since his release from jail, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra hosted an AMA session on Twitter. Kundra had been arrested on September 21, 2021 for alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps.

Kundra was asked about the unique masks he dons which covers his entire face. A user commented during his AMA session, “#AskRaj I feel u don’t need to wear mask . I really like u & shilpa mam together & your entire family always creates happiness☺.” To which, he responded, “I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law! #AskRaj (sic).”

Also Read |Explained: Why Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with an adult film racket

Raj Kundra also opened up about the porn case and denied his involvement in it. A user tweeted, “@TheRajKundra bhai how did you get arrested? I mean how were you trapped were some ransom was asked or it was like what they did with srk son Aryan khan. If you are honest man tell us who was involved that you were trapped at the end #AskRaj.”

Kundra said the truth will be out soon and wrote, “This will come out soon! #corruption #vendetta #rivalry many things #AskRaj one thing I can assure my well wishers is I have never participated in or produced anything PORNOGRAPHIC in my life.”

Raj Kundra is married to actor Shilpa Shetty. The couple has a son and a daughter.

