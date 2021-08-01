Richa Chadha supports Shilpa Shetty: ‘We’ve made national sport out of blaming women for men’s mistakes’

Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta and producer Ratan Jain spoke in favour of Shilpa Shetty, who has been attracting attention from trolls ever since Raj Kundra got arrested in porn film case. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram, Richa Chadha/Instagram)

Ever since Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been booked in a porn case, the actor has been attracting unwarranted attention from trolls. Earlier this week, Hansal Mehta tweeted in favour of Shilpa. Now on Saturday, Richa Chadha reacted on trolls against Shilpa and expressed that women are always blamed for men’s mistakes. “We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she’s suing,” Chadha’s tweet read.

On Friday, Hansal Mehta wrote, “If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.”

We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives.

“This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done,” he continued.

“This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill ‘news’ with trashy gossip – all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence,” the filmmaker concluded.

Last week, Shilpa Shetty approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organisations from publishing any ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her on social media and websites in connection with the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in adult films case. The interim application filed by Shetty seeking damages to the tune of Rs 25 crore in the defamation suit stated that respondents are causing ‘irreparable harm’ and damage to her reputation with the aim of sensationalising news and increasing their readership and viewership.

Shetty also sought an injunction against further publication of ‘completely false, erroneous, derogatory and defamatory’ information.

The Bombay High Court observed Friday that the “right to privacy is required to be balanced with the freedom of the press” and refused to pass any blanket “gag” order granting an interim injunction against media organisations and private persons allegedly uploading “defamatory” content on actor Shilpa Shetty, wife of businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the adult films case.

Shilpa’s mentor and producer Ratan Jain also came forward in support of the Hungama 2 actor.

“As much as I know Shilpa, she will not do something like that at all. I can’t really say, how much did she really know about her husband’s business, but I don’t think she was involved in it. Any family person should not do this kind of work and jitna main Shilpa ko jaanta hoon woh aisa kaam nahi karegi (I am sure Shilpa will not get involved in anything like this).”

“But, having said that, one has to leave it to agencies that are investigating the case,” Jain told E Times earlier.