One year after being released from jail, Raj Kundra posts: ‘If you don’t know the whole story, shut up’

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra, who was booked last year by the Mumbai police in connection with the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications, has said that the truth will be out soon. He has also asked those to ‘shut up’ who do not know the entire story.

Taking to Twitter, Raj Kundra wrote, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad. Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers.” He posted a photo of himself with the words, “If you don’t know the whole story..shut up!!” written on it.

Kundra was arrested in July 2021. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. Later, he was granted bail in September 2021 by a metropolitan magistrate’s court.

One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers pic.twitter.com/KVSpJoNAKo — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) September 21, 2022

In a statement issued on a social media platform earlier, the businessman had said the entire episode was nothing but a “witch hunt”. He also said he has already been pronounced “guilty” by the media, and he wishes his privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued “media trial”.

“The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture,” he had said.