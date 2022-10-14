Raj Kundra hides his face with a sieve, Shilpa Shetty celebrates Karva Chauth with Raveena Tandon, Sunita Kapoor: Inside photos

It is rare to see a man stealing the limelight from Bollywood wives dressed in their finery on the day of Karva Chauth. However, Raj Kundra managed this rare feat as he hid his face with a sieve on the day amid the celebrations.

His wife and actor Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam and many other celebs gathered at Anil Kapoor’s residence to celebrate the festival like every year. While Shilpa chose a bright red saree, Raveena was seen in mustard and Maheep chose green for the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antara Motiwala Marwah (@antara_m)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

However, paparazzi were surprised as they saw Raj Kundra hiding his face with a sieve as he reached to celebrate the festival with Shilpa. Raj has been at pains to hide his face ever since he was arrested last year for his alleged role in the creation and distribution of adult videos last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shilpa later gave a glimpse of their celebrations. Sharing a photo featuring her with Raj, she wrote, “MINE .. In this lifetime.. Karva Chauth .. When he fasts for you too ♥️Gratitude 😇

Picture courtesy : @anilskapoor ♥️#tradition #love #wellbeing #happiness #karvachauth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Anil’s wife Sunita hosts the festive celebration every year and also shared photos. Her photos featured Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam, Padmini Kolhapure, Natasha Dalal, Anisa Malhotra Jain, Jaanvi Dhawan, and Rima Jain besides Raveena and Shilpa.

She wrote with another photo, “I’ve always believed that festivals are about belief, faith and tradition. Karwa Chauth isn’t just a day of fasting for your husband’s long life, it’s also a day for women to come together to celebrate each other. So wherever you are, and whatever your belief and faith might be, I hope you have a day filled with love, warmth and celebrations!”