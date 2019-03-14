Raj Kumar Gupta to helm biopic on Indian spy Ravinder Kaushik

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, who has directed films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica and Raid, is all set to present the story of Ravinder Kaushik, the Indian spy who succeeded in joining the Pakistan army and was promoted to Major while sending sensitive information back home. He was given the title of The Black Tiger, by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for his bravery and valuable contribution towards the country.

Advertising

Talking about Ravindra, who was once a theater actor and was later hired as a RAW agent, Raj said, “Shri Ravinder Kaushik was India’s greatest spy. Interestingly, he was an actor before becoming a spy. It is an emotional and remarkable story. We are at the scripting stage of the film. I am humbled and thankful to his family who trusted me and gave me the rights to turn this unbelievable story into a film.”

Ravindra Kaushik’s sister Shashi Vashisth said she was confident about giving the rights of telling the story of her brother to Raj Kumar Gupta after looking at his body of work. She said, “I know my brother’s story is very unique and many people have approached us to make a film on him, but it never felt right because it is very personal for us. When Raj Kumar Gupta approached us, we felt confident since we knew of his films like No One Killed Jessica. He is a sensible filmmaker, and he is the right person to tell my brother’s story for the first time.”

She even deliberated about her brother who was a patriot at heart since childhood. “He used to write plays about patriotism. Since childhood, he had that spirit of doing something for the country. He was too good looking as well. People used to call him Vinod Khanna,” Vashisht said.

Advertising

Ravinder Kaushik was caught, and he spent the last 16 years of his life in Mianwali jail in Pakistan where he died of pulmonary tuberculosis in 2001.

Before the film, Raj Kumar Gupta will present another thrilling story in India’s Most Wanted which stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.