Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet: Mouni Roy, Vidya Malavade and others visit Mandira Bedi’s house, see photos

A prayer meet for late filmmaker Raj Kaushal was organised at his wife and actor Mandira Bedi’s house. Several celebrities visited to pay their last tribute to Raj Kaushal, who passed away on June 30 following a heart attack at the age of 49. Mouni Roy, who was one of the celebrities to attend the prayer meet, posted a picture on Instagram that featured a photo of Raj Kaushal with a board sign that read “We all miss you #Raji.”

Sharing the picture, Mouni wrote, “We do…It ll never be the same again.” Vidya Malavade also attended the prayer meet. Sharing a picture on her Instagram stories, the actor mentioned how Raj Kaushal will be missed. A video also featured Mandira Bedi’s mother and father arriving at the venue of Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet.

Mouni Roy at Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy at Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ashish Chowdhry’s wife Samita Bangargi at Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ashish Chowdhry’s wife Samita Bangargi at Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Malavade clicked at Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Malavade clicked at Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ashish Chowdhry, a very close friend of Mandira and Raj, bid his goodbye to the filmmaker with a moving post in which he mentioned that the filmmaker was “not only the nicest human being I knew, but he was also the most informative, intelligent and talented guy.”

Raj Kaushal’s last rites were held at the Shivaji Ground crematorium on Wednesday, which were attended by the couple’s friends, including Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Singh, Manasi Joshi Roy, Sameer Soni and others. Later, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, Rohit Roy, Aditi Gowitrikar, Vidya Malvade and Sulaiman Merchant were seen visiting Mandira at her residence ‘RaMa’.

Raj Kaushal made movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie (1999), Shaadi Ka Ladoo (2004) and Anthony Kaun Hai (2006). An ad filmmaker, he directed hundreds of ad films in his career. He also produced Onir’s My Brother Nikhil. Raj Kaushal is survived by Mandira and their children, Vir and Tara.