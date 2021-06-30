scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

Raj Kaushal funeral: Mandira Bedi bids husband an emotional goodbye, Ronit and Rohit Roy pay tribute

Mandira Bedi was inconsolable at her husband, Raj Kaushal's funeral. Raj passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 30, 2021 12:26:53 pm
Mandira-Bedi-Raj-Kaushal-funeral-bandraMandira Bedi at her husband, Raj Kaushal's funeral. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal died early on Wednesday morning after suffering a massive heart attack. The late filmmaker’s funeral was held at a funeral ground in Shivaji Park, Dadar in Mumbai.

Raj’s friend, actor Ashish Choudhary was seen at his house RaMa in the city’s Bandra as he paid his last respects. Actor Rohit Roy shared an emotional note as he said he could not be there for the funeral of his closest friend. “One of my oldest, closest friends passes by and I can’t even be there at the funeral…can’t even see him okie last time…can’t pay my respects in person…and people think an actors job is all cushy and fun! It’s the most unenviable job in the world at times… @rajkaushal1 RIP🙏,” the actor wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Actor Neha Dhupia, who visited Mandira and Raj a few days ago at their home too expressed shock at Raj’s death. She shared a picture from their meeting and wrote, “Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj.”

Actor Mandira Bedi was seen outside her house as her husband’s mortal remains were taken to the funeral ground in Shivaji Park.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Mandira Bedi at husband raj Kaushal’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Actor Ashish Chaudhary was one of the first few actors to have reached Mandira Bedi’s house for Raj Kaushal’s funeral.

Actor Ashish Chaudhary at Raj Kaushal’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Ronit Roy was seen consoling Mandira at her husband’s funeral, the actor and his family were close friends with Raj Kaushal.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, son Vir and daughter Tara, whom the couple had adopted last year in July.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan malaika arora karisma kapoor amruta arora manish malhotra
Inside Manish Malhotra’s get-together with ‘the fabulous girls’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X