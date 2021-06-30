Raj Kaushal funeral: Mandira Bedi bids husband an emotional goodbye, Ronit and Rohit Roy pay tribute

Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal died early on Wednesday morning after suffering a massive heart attack. The late filmmaker’s funeral was held at a funeral ground in Shivaji Park, Dadar in Mumbai.

Raj’s friend, actor Ashish Choudhary was seen at his house RaMa in the city’s Bandra as he paid his last respects. Actor Rohit Roy shared an emotional note as he said he could not be there for the funeral of his closest friend. “One of my oldest, closest friends passes by and I can’t even be there at the funeral…can’t even see him okie last time…can’t pay my respects in person…and people think an actors job is all cushy and fun! It’s the most unenviable job in the world at times… @rajkaushal1 RIP🙏,” the actor wrote.

Actor Neha Dhupia, who visited Mandira and Raj a few days ago at their home too expressed shock at Raj’s death. She shared a picture from their meeting and wrote, “Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj.”

Actor Mandira Bedi was seen outside her house as her husband’s mortal remains were taken to the funeral ground in Shivaji Park.

Mandira Bedi at husband raj Kaushal’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mandira Bedi at husband raj Kaushal’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Ashish Chaudhary was one of the first few actors to have reached Mandira Bedi’s house for Raj Kaushal’s funeral.

Actor Ashish Chaudhary at Raj Kaushal’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Ashish Chaudhary at Raj Kaushal’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Ronit Roy was seen consoling Mandira at her husband’s funeral, the actor and his family were close friends with Raj Kaushal.

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, son Vir and daughter Tara, whom the couple had adopted last year in July.