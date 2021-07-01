Raj Kaushal demise: Mouni Roy, Rohit Roy, Raveena Tandon visit Mandira Bedi’s residence

Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning after a heart attack. His death has left the industry in shock. Raj was 49.

His last rites were held at the Shivaji Ground crematorium on Wednesday, which were attended by the couple’s friends such as Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Singh, Manasi Joshi Roy, Sameer Soni, and Ashish Chowdhry. Later, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, Rohit Roy, Aditi Gowitrikar, Vidya Malvade and Sulaiman Merchant were seen visiting Mandira at her residence ‘RaMa’.

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi are good friends and were often spotted together. Mandira’s friend Vidya Malavade, meanwhile, also paid tribute to Raj on Instagram.

See the photos here:

Mouni Roy was seen visiting Mandira Bedi at her residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy was seen visiting Mandira Bedi at her residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rohit Roy arrived at Mandira Bedi’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rohit Roy arrived at Mandira Bedi’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon was seen arriving at Mandira Bedi’s home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tandon was seen arriving at Mandira Bedi’s home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Malvade at Mandira, Raj’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Malvade at Mandira, Raj’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Gowitrikar snapped at Mandira Bedi’s house ‘RaMa’.(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Gowitrikar snapped at Mandira Bedi’s house ‘RaMa’.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ashish also took to social media to write, “My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone. But yet, he’s filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He’s taught me well. To survive any storm. And I’ll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again.”

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal made movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie (1999), Shaadi Ka Ladoo (2004) and Anthony Kaun Hai (2006). A an ad filmmaker, he directed hundreds of ad films in his career. He also produced Onir’s My Brother Nikhil. He is survived by Mandira and children Vir and Tara.