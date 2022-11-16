When Raj Kapoor’s daughter spoke about the relationship of her parents despite him ‘being surrounded by women’: ‘He was obsessed with my mother’

Raj Kapoor lived a grand life – on screen and off it too. His lavish parties at RK Studios, his larger-than-life aura, the extravagant budgets of his movies are all known by his fans but it is also well known that Raj Kapoor was not the most loyal husband. When he made it big in the movies, RK was married to Krishna Raj Kapoor but his many affairs with his female actors took a toll on his marriage. In a 2018 interview with Filmfare, his daughter Rima Jain said that her mother had accepted the fact that there were women all around him.

Contrary to popular opinion, Rima shared, that Raj Kapoor was immensely in love with his wife. “No matter what was said and written, Papa loved mother deeply. The truth is that all his life he remained obsessed with her,” she said. Rima added that Raj Kapoor did not express his love for Krishna the way she would have liked and “she may not have been a big part of his life” but he was in love with her. Rima added, “But whatever Raj Kapoor did, he came back home. His love for her was immense.”

She recollected an anecdote and said that he would often comfort her and press her tired legs at the end of the day and joke about it. “He’d even press her legs and joke, ‘Raj Kapoor ka kya haal bana diya. Meri biwi mujhe pair dabane lagaa rahi hai. Ghar ki murgi dal barabar. (Look what you are making Raj Kapoor do. My wife asks me to press her legs.)’ He loved celebrating New Years because it also happened to be mom’s birthday,” she shared.

Rima also recollected the incident when Krishna Raj Kapoor moved out of Raj Kapoor’s house and moved into an apartment. Late actor Rishi Kapoor also wrote about a similar incident in his autobiography Khullam Khulla where he mentioned that his mother “had put her foot down” and moved out of the house as Raj Kapoor was having an affair with Vyjayanthimala. “I was very young when my father had an affair with Nargis Ji, and so was not affected by it. I don’t remember feeling anything was amiss at home either. But I do remember moving into the Natraj Hotel on Marine Drive with my mom during the time Papa was involved with Vyjayanthimala,” he had written.

Rima spoke about Krishna’s moving out of the house and recalled that her father “would go and knock on her door every single day, but she wouldn’t open it.” She added, “Yes, there were women around him – he being an artiste. But my mother gradually learnt to accept it.” Rima mentioned that her mother moved back in after “an income tax issue cropped up.” She added, “All life they remained companions. They travelled a lot together. He took great pride in her.

Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor were married for over 42 years until his death in 1988.