Raj Kapoor had to drop Rajesh Khanna from Satyam Shivam Sundaram as Rishi Kapoor opposed him: ‘Main haar gaya’

They say every story has two sides. But sometimes, when you peel back the layers, you realise it has many more. One such layered chapter from Bollywood’s history involves Raj Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna — two towering figures whose paths almost converged in 1978. That year, Raj Kapoor was gearing up to make Satyam Shivam Sundaram and was keen to cast Rajesh Khanna in the film. Discussions had taken place, and even the announcement date was finalised. But just hours before the big reveal, Raj Kapoor pulled out. Decades later, Anita Advani — Rajesh Khanna’s partner — revealed what she claims happened behind the scenes.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Anita said, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram didn’t happen because Raj Kapoor’s sons didn’t want to cast him. They protested, saying there were already multiple heroes in the family, so why bring in an outsider? There was tension around it.”

She vividly recalled the day Raj Kapoor broke the news — a day that was meant to be celebratory.

“It was Rajesh Khanna’s birthday. He had hosted a grand party where Raj Kapoor was supposed to officially announce the film. The party was meant to go on late into the night, but Raj ji arrived around 5 pm. He said, ‘I am very sorry, but main haar gaya (I lost). I won’t be able to make this film with you.’ And then he left.”

The dream collaboration ended before it even began.

When Rishi Kapoor approached Rajesh Khanna for his directorial debut film

Nearly two decades later, fate offered a twist. Rishi Kapoor approached Rajesh Khanna for his directorial debut, Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

“Rajesh Khanna initially didn’t want to do the film,” Anita revealed. “But Krishna Kapoor came home and told him, ‘Raj Kapoor had once wished to make a film with you but couldn’t. I think you should take this up.’ That’s when he agreed.”

On the first day of the shoot, Rajesh Khanna reflected on the irony. “He told me, ‘I was thinking how life comes full circle. Years ago, I was supposed to do a film with them that never happened. And now here we are — Rishi Kapoor himself is directing me.’”

Why were the Kapoor sons against Rajesh Khanna?

While no official reason was ever stated at the time, Rishi Kapoor later addressed the episode in his autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. He admitted that he had been among those who objected to Rajesh Khanna’s casting — something he later regretted.

“No one really liked Rajesh Khanna in those days,” he wrote. “I had seen him ridicule my father during an outdoor shoot of Bobby. Dimple was married to him by then, and my father had to seek his permission to film the remaining scenes with her. I had to see my father fawn over him. That unpleasant memory stayed with me, and I feared a repeat if Kaka-ji joined the cast.” He candidly added, “I was one of those who objected to him being cast. It’s not something I’m proud of. Later, I admitted as much to Kaka-ji before he died. He did me no harm. So why did I dislike him?”

Why was Raj Kapoor fawning over Rajesh Khanna?

To understand the tension, one must revisit the early 1970s. After the commercial failure of Mera Naam Joker, Raj Kapoor was under immense financial strain. RK Studios was mortgaged, and Bobby was more than just a film — it was a gamble for survival.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rishi Kapoor once said, “Bobby was made because Raj Kapoor had to be bailed out. He had this studio mortgaged. Bobby was made at a time when Raj Kapoor needed a successful film”

At that crucial juncture, Dimple Kapadia — who was being launched through Bobby — married Rajesh Khanna. She was allowed to complete the film only with his consent. For Rishi Kapoor, watching his father seek that approval was deeply uncomfortable. He perceived it as a slight to Raj Kapoor’s stature.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram eventually was made with Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles, and it went on to become a commercially successful film.