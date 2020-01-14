Follow Us:
Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of the death of his sister Ritu Nanda in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. Ritu Nanda was the mother-in-law of Shweta Nanda and grandmother of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2020 10:44:39 am
ritu nanda death Ritu Nanda is the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. (Photo: Express Archives)

Ritu Nanda, entrepreneur and daughter of late Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday in New Delhi. She was 71.

Ritu is the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Randhir confirmed the news with indianexpress.com.

“Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today,” Randhir told indianexpress.com.

Born in 1948, Ritu, an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business, was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda. Their son Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta. She is the grandmother of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

❤️❤️❤️and more ❤️!

Ritu Nanda was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and underwent treatment in the US. Among the several awards and honours, Ritu also holds a record of selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day, for which she also entered the Guinness Book of Records.

