Raj Babbar on Aryan Khan’s arrest: ‘Hardships won’t deter Shah Rukh Khan’s soul’

Actor-politician Raj Babbar has commented on Aryan Khan’s arrest in an NCB drug bust on a cruise ship. He praised Aryan’s father Shah Rukh Khan and added that hardships will not deter his soul.

Babbar’s tweet read, “He came faced & achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man.”

Aryan Khan was among eight persons arrested in Mumbai on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs bust on a cruise ship.

Before Raj Babbar, several Bollywood celebrities have expressed their support for Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

Hrithik Roshan had penned a note to Aryan Khan on Instagram in which he asked the star kid ‘to own it’. “You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you,” Hrithik wrote.

“You must go through the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there,” the actor added.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had tweeted, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.”