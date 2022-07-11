Raima Sen says star-kids are judged and criticised: ‘It’s difficult for us as newcomers; outsiders don’t have that baggage’

While nepotism continues to be a raging debate in the film industry, actor Raima Sen, the daughter of Moon Moon Sen and granddaughter of Suchitra Sen has a rather different perspective on the issue. The actor says that despite being a star-kid, she didn’t quite have it easy. She said that apart from the staggering weight of expectations, she also faced harsh criticism and was judged when she joined the industry.

Speaking to Times Of India, Raima, whose sister Riya Sen is also an actor, said that an outsider and newcomer don’t quite have the baggage of a star-kid. She said when she joined the industry, people had a lot of expectations from her as she was Moon Moon Sen’s daughter and sister Riya had joined the industry before her. She added that she was judged and criticised as people expected her to know everything about acting. She said that star kids have it very tough in the beginning while outsiders have no baggage. “But when it is a star kid is doing their first film, people will judge them,” Raima said.

She said that it was quite tough and that her grandmother Suchitra Sen had left a legacy behind. Adding that she wasn’t likely to get a Sanjay Leela Bhansali debut, she said that Choker Bali was the turning point in her career. After the success of the film, Raima said that people did not see her as Riya Sen’s sister or as Moon Moon Sen’s daughter, and that she had finally carved a niche for herself. Raima opened up about her hardships and said that she had given more than her fair share of screen tests and was even thrown out of films a couple of times.

On the work front, Raima has a couple of projects lined up, including Aliyah Basu Gayab Hai with Vinay Pathak, as well as a Tamil film with Vijay Anthony.