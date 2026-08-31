Rahul Roy says struggling with speech issues after brain stroke: ‘Turned vegan, quit smoking’

Actor Rahul Roy has made a return to acting with his latest project Super Badshah, after his brain stroke in 2020. The actor, known for Aashiqui (1990) and Junoon (1992), suffered the health scare while shooting for a film in Kargil. In a recent interview, Rahul opened up about making changes in his daily routine after the stroke, like turning vegan and quitting smoking. He also revealed taking 8 medicines in a day.

During an interaction with Free Press Journal, he shared, “When Karanvir Bohra and Madhavi approached me for the role, I was very excited. The only thing I was sceptical about was my speech problem because of the brain stroke which I had in 2020 when I was shooting in Kargil. But Karanvir was supportive throughout.”

The actor continued, “After my brain stroke, I didn’t even know if I would be able to walk or talk again. I used to be a heavy smoker and a non-vegetarian, but I’ve turned vegan, and am off onion, garlic and milk and am basically having Jain food. Every day after breakfast, I have 8 medicines. But things are much better now than before.”

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When Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke

Rahul Roy suffered a severe cerebrovascular brain stroke in late November 2020 while shooting for the film LAC – Live the Battle in the high altitude and freezing weather conditions of Kargil. He was diagnosed with motor aphasia (an impairment which impacts speech and the ability to do muscular movements for talking).

In April this year, Rahul Roy was in the headlines for making ‘dancing reels’ on social media, only to pay his fees for legal cases. The actor, who was once celebrated as a national sensation, shared Instagram reels of him dancing with a content creator on his iconic songs. The clips drew attention online, and the videos were met with widespread trolling.

While addressing the backlash in a note on Instagram, Rahul wrote, “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today, they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others.”

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He further added, “And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me.”

Rahul Roy rose to fame with his debut in Aashiqui by Mahesh Bhatt. He then featured in movies like Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Junoon, Gumrah, and Pyaar Ka Saaya. The actor also won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007.