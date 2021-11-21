Rahul Roy opens up about bogus well-wishers in film industry: ‘Those who haven’t contacted me should not try talking’

Actor Rahul Roy has said that his recent health scare opened his eyes about who his real well-wishers are. In a new interview, the Aashiqui actor said that while several of his industry colleagues reached out to him after his brain stroke last year, many did not.

Although his Aashiqui co-star Anu Aggarwal hasn’t met him, he said he can’t be sure whether she tried to reach out. Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil in November last year. He has since been recuperating, and told ETimes that his sister’s support has been instrumental in his recovery.

Asked if his old colleagues got in touch with him at his time of need, he said, “Some people did. But I am asking them to be with me for a little more time, which means, wait it out a while.”

He added, “Those who haven’t contacted me should rather not get back with me and try talking. Yes, the people who have tried to get back are few. There have been some who suddenly tell me, ‘Oh, I was trying to contact you, I wanted to get in touch with you, blah, blah, blah’. I don’t think they were trying to. Frankly, I largely keep to myself.”

The actor said that he keeps busy by watching Bigg Boss on TV, and revealed that his money is on Jay Bhanushali, but thinks Karan Kundrra might pull through. He also spoke about not enjoying Aashiqui 2, but said that actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were good in it. He said that director Mahesh Bhatt ‘didn’t want’ him to do the sequel.