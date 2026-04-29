‘Blink if you are in danger’: Rahul Roy makes reels with random creator, internet is baffled

Even if you’re a Gen Z, chances are you’ve heard of the 1990s blockbuster Aashiqui and the craze it created across India. The film turned its lead actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal into overnight stars, its jacket scene was iconic enough to be recreated in the sequel years later, and its songs can still be heard in tea stalls and small-town lanes to this day.

But their stardom was short lived. Unable to replicate the magic of Aashiqui, both Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal gradually faded from the spotlight. In November 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke, after which he largely stayed away from films. In the years since, he has kept a low profile, occasionally surfacing on social media with pictures and updates from events he attends.

Rahul Roy makes reels with random creator

But his latest online avatar has caught people off guard. The actor has recently been spotted making reels with random internet creators, and the internet is not pleased.

An Instagram user named Dr. Vanita Ghadhage has uploaded a series of reels featuring Rahul Roy, in which the two are seen on his most beloved songs, including Aashiqui tracks and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. The concept, on paper, sounds like a nostalgic tribute. What actually made it to screen is something else entirely.

ALSO READ: Akashdeep Saigal, 51, defends Kyunki 2 return as grandson of Smriti Irani, 50; fans say ‘beta dadi se bada’

In one reel, she lip-syncs to “Tere Dar Pe Sanam” while posing alongside him as Rahul stands blank-faced in the frame. The other reels are no better, each carrying the same awkward, cringe energy that feels especially jarring given, one of these two people was once a movie star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

And that’s what makes it so uncomfortable to watch, it’s funny and sad all at once, in a way that’s hard to articulate. If you lived through the Aashiqui craze of the 90s, if you remember the hysteria around Rahul Roy, watching these reels lands differently. It’s not just cringe. There’s a certain unease in seeing a star in a setting that feels so far beneath what he once was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

Story continues below this ad

Netizens react

As expected, the reels have since gone viral, pulling in a wave of reactions that range from baffled to heartbroken. “He has been drugged for this reel,” wrote one user. “Sometimes you just hope it’s AI, and then you come to the comments and realise it’s not,” said another.

One comment, funnier than the rest, simply read: “Rahul Roy blink if you are in danger.”

Others wrote, “How much does he owe her?” and “Not sure what pressure he’s under to be making these reels.”

“He has carried the legacy of no expression,” another user joked. Another comment read, “I have questions. Too many questions. Why?”

Story continues below this ad

“I think she treated him and now she’s checking how he responds to treatment,” joked another user. Another user was in disbelief, “What is happening? I never thought I would see something like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

Not everyone, though, came to mock. Some viewers reacted with nostalgia, appreciating Rahul Roy performing on his old songs and praising him for bringing back memories.

Rahul Roy’s other viral outings

Earlier this month, Rahul Roy was spotted in Versova, Mumbai, walking along a damaged, uneven road with a suitcase in hand. In a video that went viral, he acknowledged the paparazzi and smiled at them while continuing on his way.

Last year, another video of the actor gained attention when he was seen performing at a wedding in Bikramganj, Bihar. Rahul was playing the guitar and lip-syncing to the iconic title track of Aashiqui on stage.

Story continues below this ad

In the clip, he recreated his signature Aashiqui look, dressed in a black suit with long hair. The hosts encouraged guests to cheer and sing along, while Rahul also paused mid-performance to greet attendees before continuing.

About Rahul Roy

Rahul began his acting career with Aashiqui (1990), a Mahesh Bhatt production. He later worked in films like Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Junoon, Gumrah, Pyaar Ka Saaya. However, he was unable to replicate the success of his debut.

Years later, he returned to the spotlight by winning the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007.

n 2020, Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Ladakh and had to be airlifted to Mumbai, where he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. During this period, his sister Priyanka Roy cared for him. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed that Salman Khan stepped in to help clear Rahul’s pending hospital bills.

Story continues below this ad

Rahul Roy was last seen in the film Agra, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.