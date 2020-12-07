scorecardresearch
Monday, December 07, 2020
Rahul Roy: I am recovering, will be back soon

Rahul Roy had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film LAC - Live the Battle in Kargil earlier this month.

December 7, 2020
rahul royRahul Roy is feeling much better now. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Roy)

Actor Rahul Roy reassured fans of his recovery via Instagram posts on Monday. Roy had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film LAC – Live the Battle in Kargil earlier this month.

In a video, Rahul Roy is seen smiling at the camera as his sister spoke on his behalf. “He is doing very well. Thank you everyone for supporting our family. It has been a great support to see how much you love our brother,” she said.

The video’s caption read, “I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family, for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all – Rahul Roy.”

Roy also shared a collage of photos of his family. The caption read, “Family love. Recovering. A picture from the hospital @nanavatihospital. Will be back soon.”

Over the years, Rahul Roy has appeared in movies like Aashiqui, Sapne Sajan Ke, Junoon, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and Jaanam. He is also known for winning the first season of reality show Bigg Boss.

