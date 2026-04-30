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‘Help me find decent work’: Rahul Roy hits back at trolls, opens up about financial struggles
Days after Rahul Roy’s Instagram reels went viral, and were met with widespread trolling, the actor addressed the backlash, stating that he is taking up such work to earn money and settle his dues.
Earlier this week, the internet was taken by surprise after videos of Rahul Roy began circulating widely. Once celebrated as a national sensation following his debut in the 1990 film Aashiqui, the actor was seen appearing in Instagram reels alongside a content creator. The videos, shared on Instagram, featured Rahul romancing to some of his most iconic songs, including tracks from Aashiqui and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. The clips quickly drew mixed reactions online. While some users expressed concern about Roy’s circumstances, others mocked the videos, dismissing them as “cringe.”
‘Help me find some decent work’
Responding to the chatter, Rahul took to Instagram on Wednesday with a note that appeared to address the ongoing discussion. Pushing back against the ridicule, he wrote that those who laugh at his “simplicity” or struggles reveal more about themselves than about him. He said in the post, “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today, they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others”
He further added, “And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me.” His message drew a wave of support in the comments section. Among those who responded were choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, who wrote, “Good luck to you Rahul”, and actor-host Maniesh Paul, who commented, “Love and respect, more power to you sir.”
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‘Rahul Roy has been drugged for this reel’
However, when the reels first surfaced earlier in the week, they were met with trolling and speculation. “He has been drugged for this reel,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Sometimes you just hope it’s AI, and then you come to the comments and realise it’s not.” One remark read, “Rahul Roy, blink if you are in danger.” Others questioned his situation, with comments such as “How much does he owe her?” and “Not sure what pressure he’s under to be making these reels.”
This is not the first time Rahul has recently drawn public attention. Earlier this month, he was seen walking through the streets of Versova in Mumbai, carrying a suitcase along a damaged road. In a video that went viral, he acknowledged photographers with a smile before continuing on his way. In another instance last year, Rahul appeared at a wedding in Bikramganj, Bihar, where he performed on stage, playing the guitar and lip-syncing to the title track of Aashiqui.
About Rahul Roy
Rahul Roy rose to fame with his debut in Aashiqui by Mahesh Bhatt. He went on to star in films such as Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Junoon, Gumrah, and Pyaar Ka Saaya, though he was unable to recreate the success of his debut. Years later, he returned to the public eye after winning the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007. In 2020, Roy suffered a brain stroke while filming in Ladakh and was airlifted to Mumbai, where he received treatment at Nanavati Hospital. He was most recently seen in the film Agra, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.
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