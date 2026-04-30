‘Help me find decent work’: Rahul Roy hits back at trolls, opens up about financial struggles

Earlier this week, the internet was taken by surprise after videos of Rahul Roy began circulating widely. Once celebrated as a national sensation following his debut in the 1990 film Aashiqui, the actor was seen appearing in Instagram reels alongside a content creator. The videos, shared on Instagram, featured Rahul romancing to some of his most iconic songs, including tracks from Aashiqui and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. The clips quickly drew mixed reactions online. While some users expressed concern about Roy’s circumstances, others mocked the videos, dismissing them as “cringe.”

‘Help me find some decent work’

Responding to the chatter, Rahul took to Instagram on Wednesday with a note that appeared to address the ongoing discussion. Pushing back against the ridicule, he wrote that those who laugh at his “simplicity” or struggles reveal more about themselves than about him. He said in the post, “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today, they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others”