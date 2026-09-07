‘I dance at weddings for Rs 2 lakh’: Rahul Roy on struggling financially after brain stroke

Actor Rahul Roy known for his roles in films like Aashiqui, Junoon, Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Ayee, etc recently opened up about his financial struggles. Last year, Rahul made headlines after he was seen dancing at a wedding and performing on his songs with another content creator. Following the reels, it was speculated that financial constraints forced Rahul to take up small, shoddy projects. Now, talking to the Times Of India, Rahul Roy opened up about his financial challenges and how he has been rebuilding his career after suffering a brain stroke in 2020.

Talking about his struggles, Rahul spoke about a legal case he and his brother have been fighting for years. He said it’s a Rs 30 lakh case that he wants to settle, and he and his brother are working on it. Sharing how, after he transferred his assets to his wife during their divorce, Rahul said he is building everything from scratch. “I am 60 and trying to set up my empire,” Rahul Roy said.

Also Read: Rahul Roy says struggling with speech issues after brain stroke: ‘Turned vegan, quit smoking’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

Rahul also spoke about his struggles and said, “The last five years have almost been like a break because I was recuperating. There was no work. If that hadn’t happened, I would have done much more. But now, I am getting some work and want to do a lot more. I was happy to be back on the set and face the camera. I am really thankful to the people who are trusting me. In my 37-year journey in films, I believe I have done some good work, and now I am looking forward to doing more.”

‘I need money’: Rahul Roy

Rahul, who suffered a brain stroke in 2020, says getting work after that has been difficult. “I have expenses, and I need the money. Getting work after my brain stroke in 2020 was difficult. It’s been five years since then, and I was doing whatever I could to keep things going. Sometimes, I earn Rs 2 lakh or 4 lakh by dancing at weddings. People who troll me don’t know that this is hard work. I have to earn my bread and butter too.”

Rahul also added that many in the industry have supported him. He named Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh, and Pooja Bhatt as supporters. Salman Khan had supported his medical expenses after the brain stroke. Rahul also added, “I am in touch with my Aashiqui co-stars Anu Aggarwal, Deepak Tijori, and Avatar Gill, and even Mahesh Bhatt. Deepak is doing well, and hopefully, we will reunite for work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

Last week, Rahul also opened up about the lifestyle changes he made after the brain stroke. He told Free Press Journal, “After my brain stroke, I didn’t even know if I would be able to walk or talk again. I used to be a heavy smoker and a non-vegetarian, but I’ve turned vegan, and I’m off onion, garlic, and milk and I’m basically having Jain food. Every day after breakfast, I have 8 medicines. But things are much better now than before.”

In April this year, Rahul received backlash for his dancing reels; the actor clarified that he did so to pay off fees for his ongoing legal case. He had also written on Instagram, “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today, they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others.”