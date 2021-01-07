Rahul Roy discharged from hospital, says ‘It’s still a long journey for full recovery’

Rahul Roy thanked everyone for their love and best wishes. (Photo: Rahul Roy/Instagram)

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke in November, has been discharged from the hospital. The Aashiqui actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update about his health.

Sharing how it is still a long journey until he recovers completely, Roy wrote on Instagram, “I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it’s still a long journey for full recovery.”

Rahul Roy expressed gratitude towards everyone who stood by him in the testing times. “Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister and best friend Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia my brother in law Romeer @romeersen along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar @aditigovitrikar , Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwini Kumar, Azhar, Shruti Dwivedi @shrutidwivediofficial , Suchitra Pillai @suchipillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all,” added the actor.

Roy had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film LAC – Live the Battle in Kargil. He was flown from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. Later, he was shifted to Wockhardt Hospital where he was diagnosed with motor aphasia (the inability to speak or to organize the muscular movements of speech) due to a stroke.