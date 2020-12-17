Rahul Roy diagnosed with motor aphasia, undergoing speech therapy

Rahul Roy's speech therapy will go on for at least the next 21 days. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Roy)

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy has been diagnosed with motor aphasia (the inability to speak or to organize the muscular movements of speech) due to a stroke. Roy had suffered a brain stroke earlier this month while shooting for his upcoming film LAC — Live the Battle.

A statement released from Wockhardt Hospitals read, “On examination in Wockhardt Hospitals, it was found that patient Mr Rahul Roy had motor aphasia (the inability to speak or to organize the muscular movements of speech) and incoordination of the right side of the body due to stuttering stroke. His repeat MRI didn’t show any change as compared to previous MRI, which showed a stroke in the left side of the brain with artery narrowing. But his heart rate was low. Hence, he was observed in the ICU for a day. After stabilizing him, he was shifted to a ward.”

“Mr Roy is undergoing expert speech therapy and physiotherapy along with aggressive medical management, including blood thinners. This will go on for 21 days from onset,” read the concluding part of the statement.

Not too long ago, Rahul Roy had shared a statement via Instagram on the progress of his health. It read, “I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family, for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all – Rahul Roy.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd