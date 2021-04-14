Rahul Roy and family test positive for Covid-19, actor asks ‘How did we contract this virus without leaving the house?’

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy and his family have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to share the status of his health and wrote a long note where he mentioned that he had not left the house in days, but somehow, still caught the virus.

Roy titled his caption ‘Quarantine Day 19’. He shared that one of his neighbours had tested positive a few days ago and thus, his floor was sealed for 14 days. Since he had to fly with his family to Delhi on April 11, they got a RTPCR test on April 7 and found that they had all tested positive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

Roy shared in the caption, “I know covid is there but how did I and my family contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to?”

In November 2020, Roy suffered from a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film LAC – Live the Battle in Kargil. He was flown from Kargil to Srinagar and later to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. He was then shifted to Wockhardt Hospital where he was diagnosed with motor aphasia (the inability to speak or to organize the muscular movements of speech) due to the stroke.