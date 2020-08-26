Rahul Mittra on Sanjay Dutt’s treatment: Results of certain tests are yet to come

Rahul Mittra asked people to stop specualting about Sanjay Dutt's health. (Photo: Rahul Mittra/Twitter)

Ever since Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking a short break from work for “some medical treatment”, there have been many speculations around his health. His wife Maanayata has tried to put the rumours to rest with her statements where she requested the actor’s fans “to stop speculating stage of Sanju’s illness.” Now, it is Dutt’s friend and Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra who has ‘rubbished’ the reports about the actor being terminally ill.

“This is utter rubbish. Sanju is undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai and results of certain tests have yet to come. He’s a fighter and will come out of this too as a winner -I don’t have an iota of doubt on this and this reaction is just not based on emotion but facts too. Please stop speculating, and if still, you have to do something, just wish good for him,” Mittra told The Times Of India.

Sanjay Dutt is undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. Maanayata Dutt had earlier clarified that the actor will not travel abroad for treatment until the COVID-19 situation gets better.

Dutt was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on August 8, after he complained of chest discomfort and his oxygen saturation level dipped. A few days later, he shared a note on social media that read, “Hi friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 that starts streaming on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar.

