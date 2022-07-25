scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Rahul Khanna responds to Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘stalking’ comment about him on Koffee with Karan 7: ‘I haven’t seen it, but…’

Janhvi Kapoor, who had recently appeared on Koffee with Karan 7, had some interesting things to say about actor, model and entrepreneur Rahul Khanna.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 5:16:16 pm
janhvi kapoor and rahul khannaRahul Khanna had this to say about Janhvi's comments. (Photo: Janhvi, Rahul/Instagram)

During her recent appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan Season 7, actor Janhvi Kapoor had confessed during a round of questioning by KJo that the person she often ends up ‘stalking’ on social media is actor and now entrepreneur Rahul Khanna. Janhvi mentioned that she finds Rahul interesting and ‘hot.’

And now, during a recent interview with News18, Khanna has responded to Janhvi’s compliments. Stating that she is a ‘sweet and confident’ girl, Rahul told the publication, “I haven’t actually seen the show but I was thoroughly updated by every one of Janhvi’s comment. It’s so sweet of her to say it. I don’t think I have met her but I know her father (Boney Kapoor) very well.”

Rahul also elaborated on the connect he had with Janhvi’s mother, the late Sridevi, stating, “I have also met her mother (Sridevi) when she was shooting with my dad (Vinod Khanna) on a film set many years ago. I remember her being a classic introvert and I guess that is what connected me with her as I am an introvert too. I am sure wherever she is, she’d be very proud of Janhvi. What a sweet and confident girl she has turned out to be.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar movie, Good Luck Jerry, which is being bankrolled by Aanand L Rai.

Good Luck Jerry will premiere on July 29.

