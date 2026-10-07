Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s Akashvani Bhawan takeover reminds the internet of Rang De Basanti

Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi, and other prominent leaders of the Indian National Congress were detained on Tuesday after their over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan premises. Though they were released after 10 pm, visuals of Rahul and Priyanka taking over the historic headquarters of All India Radio in New Delhi reminded many on the internet of an enduring climax from a seminal film.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi’s RDB moment?

“‘Occupy Akashvani Bhavan’ was not the plot twist I was expecting today. This is Rang De Basanti vibes,” wrote Nationalist Congress Party member Anish Gawande on his X handle, sharing a video of Rahul and Priyanka performing a dharna in the Akashwani Bhawan premises. The Congress leaders chose that as their protest site after not being allowed to march towards the Election Commission.