‘Nobody is watching Kerala Story 2’: Rahul Gandhi says cinema is used as a tool to ‘vilify, alienate’ people

The highly controversial The Kerala Story 2 was finally released last week after a legal battle and intense public discussion surrounding its intent. The situation closely mirrors what happened with its prequel, which was released in 2023 and went on to emerge as the ninth-highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. However, the sequel has managed to collect only Rs 25.4 crore after its first week in theatres and has received largely negative responses from audiences across the country. Several politicians have also criticised the film. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor previously described it as a “hate-mongering” vehicle, and now Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, has also weighed in on the film.

‘Nobody is watching The Kerala Story 2’

During a recent public interaction, the politician was asked by a student about his thoughts on the film and whether cinema has increasingly become a “political propaganda tool to shape public perception.” Responding to the question, Rahul Gandhi said, “Well the good news is that the Kerala Story halls seems to be empty and nobody is really watching it. It shows that the majority of people in this country have an understanding of what Kerala is and its traditions and culture.”

‘Cinema is used to vilify people’

He further added, “But you are absolutely correct, movies, TV, and the media have been weaponised. They are being used precisely to vilify people, to alienate people, and to create divisions in society so that certain people can benefit while others are harmed. I think India has increasingly started to look like that. If a person wants to make a certain type of film, say something in the media, or defend particular ideas, they are attacked and often not allowed to speak. I experience this all the time.”

He then said that certain narratives are being selectively promoted. “On the other hand, certain narratives can be spread and propagated as much as people want, and nothing happens to them. This is extremely damaging for the country. And it is happening a lot. Large amounts of money are being used to drive this in India.”

Previously, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also voiced concerns about the sequel, describing it as “made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala” and emphasising the seriousness of the issue. In a statement, he said: “The release of a second part of The Kerala Story, which was made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala and insulting our secular traditions, should be seen seriously.”