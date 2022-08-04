Rahul Dholakia reacts to calls for boycotting Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Unfair to hundreds who worked hard to make the film’

The social media trend of boycotting a film just before its release has become a headache for filmmakers. Two recent movies which have become the target of trolls are Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Twitterati is calling for a boycott of both the movies for something people associated with them said a few years ago.

Amid all the social media negativity, few celebrities are lending their support to these films. Recently, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, said by boycotting a film, you are not only boycotting one person but the entire team of that movie which has worked hard towards making it.

Dholakia wrote on Twitter, “Trolling a film because a cast or crew members ideology differs from yours is unfair to the other hundreds who have worked hard to make the film. They have also pinned their hopes on the success of the film to help realizes their dreams. Spare a thought. 🙏🏽”

Trolling a film because a cast or crew members ideology differs from yours is unfair to the other hundreds who have worked hard to make the film. They have also pinned their hopes on the success of the film to help realizes their dreams. Spare a thought. 🙏🏽 — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) August 3, 2022

Earlier, Milind Soman had also shown his support as he wrote on Twitter, “Trolls can’t stop a good film :).”

Trolls can’t stop a good film :) — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 2, 2022

While Raksha Bandhan has become a target of social media hatred because of writer Kanika Dhillon’s old tweet where she called out the government, Laal Singh Chaddha is facing the wrath of netizens because of what Aamir Khan said about intolerant people of the country in 2015.

Also read | Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L Rai: I make films for the Indian middle class

At a recent media interaction, Aamir was asked whether trending hashtags like ‘Boycott Bollywood’ affect him. He responded, “That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts, they believe that, but that’s quite untrue. I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films.”

However, Kangana Ranaut feels all the negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha has been spread by none other than Aamir Khan as a publicity gimmick.

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will hit theatres on August 11, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan holiday.