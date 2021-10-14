scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 14, 2021
MUST READ

Rahul Dholakia, Ranvir Shorey and Swara Bhasker react after court reserves order on Aryan Khan’s bail plea: ‘Disappointed’

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody. The decision on his bail plea is likely to come out on October 20.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 14, 2021 8:25:29 pm
aryan khan bail plea swara bhaskerRahul Dholakia and Swara Bhasker reacted on Aryan Khan's bail plea.

A special NDPS court has reserved the order on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea until October 20. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and actors Swara Bhasker and Ranvir Shorey have expressed their disappointment with the decision.

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh starrer Raees, tweeted, “I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail.”

I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately this is not seeming to be about that.

Swara Bhasker, who has earlier expressed solidarity with SRK, also shared on Twitter, “#AryanKhan #AryanKhanBail Pure harassment!”

Ranvir Shorey expressed his views on the decision as he tweeted, “माँ-बाप के किए गये करमों की सज़ा याँ लाभ उनके बच्चों को देना समाज की पुरानी आदत है। अफ़सोस। #NoteToSelf (It is the old habit of the society to give punishment or benefits for the deeds done by the parents to their children.)”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody. He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

Also read |Shatrughan Sinha on Bollywood biggies’ silence on Aryan Khan: ‘Industry a bunch of scared folks’

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Pooja Bhatt, and Salman Khan among others showed their support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra's workcation in Spain
Priyanka Chopra’s workcation in Spain

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 14: Latest News

Advertisement