Rahul Dholakia, Ranvir Shorey and Swara Bhasker react after court reserves order on Aryan Khan’s bail plea: ‘Disappointed’

A special NDPS court has reserved the order on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea until October 20. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and actors Swara Bhasker and Ranvir Shorey have expressed their disappointment with the decision.

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh starrer Raees, tweeted, “I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail.”

Swara Bhasker, who has earlier expressed solidarity with SRK, also shared on Twitter, “#AryanKhan #AryanKhanBail Pure harassment!”

Ranvir Shorey expressed his views on the decision as he tweeted, “माँ-बाप के किए गये करमों की सज़ा याँ लाभ उनके बच्चों को देना समाज की पुरानी आदत है। अफ़सोस। #NoteToSelf (It is the old habit of the society to give punishment or benefits for the deeds done by the parents to their children.)”

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody. He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Pooja Bhatt, and Salman Khan among others showed their support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family.